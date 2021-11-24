Fun Holiday Craft To Do With Kids And Family This Thanksgiving

Gear up for the holiday with a fun and easy craft you can do with the kids.

Materials:

  • 3 Mason Jars
  • Paint
  • Beans/Sand/Pebbles (any should work)
  • 3 tea light candles
  • 3 cut out leaves twine
  • Tape or stickers

Directions:

  1. Place stencil sticker onto jar –you can use any shape you’d like depending on what holiday you’re celebrating–
  2. Use sponge to paint on jar all around sticker (a paper towel, paintbrush or spray paint also work)
  3. Remove sticker
  4. Pour rocks into jar to act as a platform for the tea light (can use beans, beads, or sand)
  5. Place tea light inside the jar
  6. Tie doubled up twine around the neck of the jar
  7. Enjoy your craft and use it as a centerpiece!

