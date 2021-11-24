Fun Holiday Craft To Do With Kids And Family This Thanksgiving

Gear up for the holiday with a fun and easy craft you can do with the kids.
Materials:
- 3 Mason Jars
- Paint
- Beans/Sand/Pebbles (any should work)
- 3 tea light candles
- 3 cut out leaves twine
- Tape or stickers
Directions:
- Place stencil sticker onto jar –you can use any shape you’d like depending on what holiday you’re celebrating–
- Use sponge to paint on jar all around sticker (a paper towel, paintbrush or spray paint also work)
- Remove sticker
- Pour rocks into jar to act as a platform for the tea light (can use beans, beads, or sand)
- Place tea light inside the jar
- Tie doubled up twine around the neck of the jar
- Enjoy your craft and use it as a centerpiece!