Fun Rice Krispie Pumpkin Treats

Have fun this Halloween with easy Rice Krispie Pumpkins!
Ingredients:
- 6 cups Rice Krispie Cereal
- 3 tbs Butter
- 10 oz Marshmallows (approx 1 Bag)
- Red & Yellow Food Coloring (to make orange color)
- 12 Tootsie Rolls
- 1 Green Fruit Roll-up
Directions:
- Melt your butter in a large sauce pan over low heat
- Add marshmallows and stir constantly until melted
Remove from heat
- Add approx 4 drops of red food coloring & 2 drop yellow food coloring- Add until you have a nice bright orange color
- Mix in Rice Krispies
- Form small balls into the shape of a pumpkin (Tip: Add Non-Stick Cooking Spray (Pam) or Crisco to your hands before forming your balls)
- Cut Tootsie Roll in Half and add a half into each pumpkin while still warm
- Cut small leaves from the green portion of your Fruit Roll Up
This recipe is from Cincy Shopper Blog, for more information you can click here.