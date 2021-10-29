Fun Rice Krispie Pumpkin Treats

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Some Democrats in Syracuse are disappointed with a piece of campaign mail sent by their own party that tries to connect independent Mayor Ben Walsh with right-wing extremists who support former President Donald Trump and were involved in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The cover of the mailer shows a photo of the Proud Boys at a pro-Trump rally held in Oregon last year. Along with the photo, it reads: "For 4 years, it just kept getting worse."