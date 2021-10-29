Fun Rice Krispie Pumpkin Treats

Have fun this Halloween with easy Rice Krispie Pumpkins!

Ingredients:

  • 6 cups Rice Krispie Cereal
  • 3 tbs Butter
  • 10 oz  Marshmallows (approx 1 Bag)
  • Red & Yellow Food Coloring (to make orange color)
  • 12 Tootsie Rolls
  • 1 Green Fruit Roll-up

Directions:

  • Melt your butter in a large sauce pan over low heat
  • Add marshmallows and stir constantly until melted
    Remove from heat
  • Add approx 4 drops of red food coloring & 2 drop yellow food coloring- Add until you have a nice bright orange color
  • Mix in Rice Krispies
  • Form small balls into the shape of a pumpkin (Tip: Add Non-Stick Cooking Spray (Pam) or Crisco to your hands before forming your balls)
  • Cut Tootsie Roll in Half and add a half into each pumpkin while still warm
  • Cut small leaves from the green portion of your Fruit Roll Up

This recipe is from Cincy Shopper Blog, for more information you can click here.

