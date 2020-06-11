Fundraiser To Help Boys And Girls Club, Aid Black Lives Matter Movement

Our very own Mario Sacco sat down with Sistina Giordano and Lindsay Raychel to talk about selling Black Lives Matter shirts to raise money for the local Boys & Girls Club in Syracuse. To order a shirt you can email Mario at mariosacco724@gmail.com
