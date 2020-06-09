Fundraiser To Help Cancer Patients Keep Cool As They Navigate Treatment

Interactive Maps

When COVID-19 hit, organizers of The Cool Head Project knew they would have a challenge on their hands. The organization that works in partnership with the Upstate Foundation to help prevent chemotherapy induced hair loss and raise awareness for the Paxman Scalp Cooling System was set to host their first event in early April.

The organization was founded in honor of Liz Formoza who fought her own battle with cancer and is responsible for bringing scalp cooling to Central New York. Liz passed away in late February but organizer Katy Moses says that her close friend chose the initial date for their first event. Knowing now that the event will continue means a lot to everyone, she says.

The event will host a special screening of documentary ‘The C Word” created by Central New York Native and cancer survivor Meghan O’Hara. Interviews and discussions will follow with Richard Paxman, the CEO of Paxman Scalp Cooling, Dr. Ranjna Sharma, Medical Director of the Breast Cancer Program at Upstate Cancer Center and Shawna Mayberry, a patient who was part of the FDA trial for Paxman Scalp Cooling.

“We want people to know it is not about vanity, it is about maintaining a sense of control and normalcy in an uncontrollable situation,” O’Hara says.

The event is happening on Thursday, June 11 from 7 to 9pm. The cost is $20 and is free to cancer patients and survivors. To purchase tickets visit upstatefoundation.org/coolheadproject. you will receive a virtual ticket that includes the link for the event. To learn more about the organization visit TheCoolHeadProject.org.

