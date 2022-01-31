In celebration of the season of love, the United Way of Greater Oswego County has come up with an innovative way to celebrate valentines, friends and self-care.



Kate Davis Pitsley and Sarah Ingerson have been working together to celebrate the inaugural ‘Galentine’s Day’ Brunch and say it’s a great way to honor the women in your life and support a good cause too.

“We are excited to bring this unique event to the community,” Sarah says. “With live music, food and specialty beverages, and presenting a boutique shopping experience, there is something for everyone to enjoy. This is a great opportunity to beat the mid-winter blues while supporting the United Way.”

The holiday brunch event is also a great way to celebrate the work of the United Way in Oswego County and Kate adds that the goal is to raise funds to help women within the community who need it most.

“Our goal is to help women who face challenges because of domestic and sexual violence, food insecurities, lack of childcare, healthcare issues and more. These women need us to show friendship and compassion and help them find refuge from their situations,” she says.

Although the original intention behind Galentine’s Day is “ladies celebrating ladies,” the United Way event planning committee invites anyone over 21 who wants to celebrate to purchase a ticket and attend.

The ‘Galentine’s Day’ Brunch to benefit the United Way of Greater Oswego County is happening on Sunday February 13th from 10:30 to 1:30pm at Curtis Manor, located at 10 Mark Fitzgibbons Drive in Oswego. General Admission tickets are $45 and VIP tickets are available for $60. Tickets must be purchased in advance. To do so, visit, OswegoUnitedWay.org.