Gear Up For Summer Fun At Curious Kidz in Oswego

Shop local and find summer fun for the whole family in Oswego.

From bubbles to kites, the toy store Curious Kidz owned by Lisa Emmons has what you need for summer. Emmons tells us they are fully stocked on items for the beach and backyard. They offer various products like slip and slides, chalk and slam ball. Even if the weather doesn’t cooperate Curious Kidz has you covered with plenty of arts and craft items for a rainy day.

Lisa says they take great care into finding the perfect items that kids and adults what to play with to full her store. She also mentions Curious Kidz and her cloth diaper service, Mother Earth Baby will be moving locations into a larger space at the end of the summer.

Curious Kidz is located at 52 West Bridge Street and Mother Earth Baby is located at 70 West Bridge Street, both stores are in Oswego.

You can find more information by visiting them online at MyCuriousKidz.com and MotherEarthBaby.com.