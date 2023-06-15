(WSYR-TV) — The State Fairgrounds will be hopping this weekend with blues fans from around the northeast.

The New York State Blues Festival is three days of musical fun. Eric McElveen, the Festival Director, stopped by the Bridge Street Studios Thursday to preview the weekend.

Plus, we had the pleasure of Mike Petroff and Mike Vincitore, from the Fillmore Blues Band, gracing us with a preformance.

The New York State Blues Fest gets underway tonight at the fairgrounds. Buddy Guy’s Farewell Tour is Saturday night at 9:30pm. Admission is free, and you can find the complete schedule at NYSBluesFest.com.