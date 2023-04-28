(WSYR-TV) — Contact Community Services is a community based, not-for-profit agency that supports the social, emotional, behavioral and mental health of children, youth and adults.

The organization is releasing two playlists on Spotify on May 1 named “Podcast Talks” and “Music Speaks” to shed light on the importance of Mental Health Awareness Month. Heaven Longo and Krysta Broeker of Contact Community Services joined Bridge Street to share more information.

1 in 5 young people (age 13-18) has or will develop a mental illness in their lifetime. Music is a universal go-to that has the power and immediacy to meet each individual person exactly where they are in any given moment.

Because of this, the Contact team has collaborated with their employees and volunteers to create a musical showcase of their most listened to and beloved artists, songs and podcasts.

Listeners can view the “MUSIC SPEAKS” playlist, full of team recommended feel-good songs, stress tunes and sad melodies any time beginning in the month of May.

Learn more about Community Contact Services by visiting their website at ContactSyracuse.org. Find their Spotify account here.