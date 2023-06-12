(WSTR-TV) — According to WeStutter.org, about one percent of the world’s population stutters and about five percent of children go through a period of stuttering. That is where Syracuse University is looking to help. Speaking Orange, a summer camp for kids who stutter, will meet later this month to help elementary school-aged kids who experience stuttering.

Speech language pathologist Anita Lightburn joined the show to share more information.

The Speaking Orange camp will host activities that promote awareness of the speech process, assertiveness in communication and healthy attitudes and emotions about speaking

The camp is offered to provide children who stutter the opportunity to meet other children who stutter and make them aware of famous people who stutter.

Invited guest speakers, who are also people who stutter, have talked with campers virtually. This year NBA player Michael Kidd-Gilchrist will be joining the camp to talk with campers.

The camp is in session June 26, 27 and 28. The cost is $140 to attend and will be held at the Gebbie Clinic on the Syracuse University campus. Registration is open until June 21.

Scholarships are available for children who receive reduced or free lunch at school.

Find the link to register here.