Gem and Mineral Show Rocks CNY

The Gem and Mineral Society of Syracuse is hosting the annual Gem and Mineral Show at the Ramada Inn in Liverpool on Saturday, September 25th, and Sunday, September 26th. At least 30 gem, mineral, fossil, and jewelry vendors will be present.

Show chair, Cheryl Brown, says that “[people] just don’t realize the beauty of the elements of the Earth…people are surprised.” The event is family-friendly with activities for kids.

The show will be taking place from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and 10:00 a.m to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. A $5 donation is suggested at the door.

To see a complete list of vendors or to find out more visit syracusegemsociety.com.