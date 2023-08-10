(WSYR-TV) — “General Hospital” is celebrating sixty years on the air this year, and you can celebrate with two of the daytime classic’s young stars when they visit Syracuse on Sept. 9. Cast members Eden McCoy and Evan Hofer joined the show to give a preview.

You can see Eden and Evan Friday, Sept. 8 at Sweet Bar & Bistro at Elevate Fitness on Widewaters Parkway in Dewitt.

For ticket information, visit EdenandEvanSyracuse.Eventbrite.com or call Events by Wendy at 315-256-6519.

You can catch “General Hospital” weekdays at 2 p.m. on NewsChannel 9.