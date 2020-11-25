Geriatric Emergency Medicine Care at Upstate Community Hospital

Upstate Community Hospital is reintroducing its Senior Emergency Department called GEM Care.

GEM Care which stands for Geriatric Emergency Medicine Care, offers emergency services for those over the age of 65. GEM Care includes a team of nurses with special healthcare training, that give the geriatric patients a little extra TLC during their stay says Sarah Meneilly, Nurse Manager at Upstate Community Hospital.

The Senior Emergency Department gives patients a relaxing and comfortable setting unlike a traditional ED. Medical Director Doctor Jamie Ciaccio says, “The foundation of the department is the education of the provider and the nurses have about geriatric special concerns”.

