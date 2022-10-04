(WSYR-TV) — Though we may have not even reached Halloween yet, many say it’s never too early to start thinking about the holidays. That sure is the case for Dan Welch of Welch Jewelers.

Dan says inventory is at its peak right now, featuring the best selection of jewelry options.

In fact, you can even pay for your Welch Jewelry products in stages starting now and ending around the holidays. That gives you the chance to break payments for more expensive jewelry into smaller chunks. You can make this payment from your own home using just your cell phone.

Welch Jewelers has products for everyone and every type of budget. They feature pieces of jewelry as low as $50 or as high as in the thousands.

Customers have the option to order custom and engraved jewelry as well. Engravings typically take several days and custom jewelry takes several weeks.

For more information, check them out online at WelchJewelers.com.