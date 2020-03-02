Get a Taste of Savory Tostadas at Battle Of The Brunch Fundraiser

Carmelita’s Mexican Restaurant will add a Latin American twist to the”Battle of the Brunch” fundraiser for the CNY Diaper Bank on Sunday, March 8th. Owner Theresa Aviles-Van DeWalker showcased the restaurant’s signature dish ‘Christina Critter Tinga’ Tostada, perfect for brunch!

A fried corn tortilla, shredded chicken tinga, cilantro, tomato, onions,three cheeses, sour cream and salsa on top makeup the restaurant’s most popular dish.

Carmelita’s Mexican Restaurant is completely gluten free and a great option for folks with dietary issues. However, Aviles-Van DeWalker maintained the switch of ingredients has no barring on the tasty selection of menu items.

“I have celiacs disease,” Van DeWalker said. “People can come to the restaurant and not have the worries about contamination,” she added.



Van DeWalker said being part of Battle of the Brunch is part of giving back to the community. “It’s important to give out and reach out to the community. I believe in local,” she said.



The Battle of the Brunch features restaurants in central New York, going spatula to spatula serving up some of the best items off their menu all benefiting local families in CNY who can’t afford diapers.

The first ever Battle of the Brunch for the CNY Diaper Bank is happening Sunday, March 8th inside the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 6301 NY-298, East Syracuse, from 11:30am to 1:30pm. Tickets are $35 for general admission and $50 for VIP. For tickets visit cnydiaperbank.org/events.

Carmelita’s Mexican Restaurant is located at 6195 State Route 31, Cicero. For more information, hours and a look at the menu visit https://carmelitas.co/.