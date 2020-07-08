Connect With Nature At The Montezuma Audubon Center

Up up and away! The Montezuma Audubon Center and Wetlands complex has reopened.

Here’s a look at the Montezuma Audubon center’s upcoming events: The bird watching tours are Friday July 10th and Saturday July 18th. They’ll host birding and boating on the Seneca River and a Northern Montezuma bird watching tour on Thursday, July 23rd.

Find more information and pricing – and to pre-register by visiting Montezuma.Audubon.org