Get Charged Up On National Battery Day

On February 18th we celebrate the battery as it has made life easier for all. Almost everyone in the United States uses some form of a battery operated device on a daily basis.

Owner of Battery World, Bob Giardina, said it’s important to make sure all of your batteries are fresh, “National Battery Day is all about stopping, just for five minutes and thinking about your cell phone, your alarm system, your cordless phone, your flashlights, all these items that if the power goes out, they will work and you’ll be a happier person.”

