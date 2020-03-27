Get Creative At Home With “You’re So Creative”

More time at home calls for extra family time, and now families can explore their creativity with “You’re So Creative,” a free website created right here in Central New York, that provides over 800 projects to do at home.

By just using household items, families and young children can create simple designs, drawings, 3D projects and more that are fun and easy. YoureSoCreative.com features step by step directions for parents and children to follow along together.

“You’re So Creative” creator Stacey Chrysler-Brody says she became inspired 20 years ago while teaching nursery school. “There really wasn’t anything for kids three to four years old, it was all for older kids. I could see kids would get frustrated because they wanted to make things,” she says.

To explore a variety of easy to do projects at home, visit YoureSoCreative.com.