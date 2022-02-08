Get Creative at Maker Faire Syracuse

Get creative this Spring at Syracuse’s inaugural Maker Faire, which organizers are calling “a family-friendly showcase of invention, creativity, and resourcefulness.”

“Maker Faire is like a really fun event to get people excited about things that they do in the community” says Mike Grieb of the Maker Faire committee.

“This is your hobbies. This is whatever the thing is that you spend your time doing that you want to share with the community. It could be, you know, knitting projects. It could be 3D printing. It could be cosplay. Whatever it is that you want to share. It’s a great opportunity to get people excited about it and bring them into your type of event.”

Maker Faire Syracuse is planned for Saturday, April 2 at the SRC Arena at Onondaga Community College, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Presenting sponsors include Make: Community, Onondaga Community College, the Technology Alliance of CNY and The Keenan Center at Le Moyne College.

Grieb – who is Chair of OCC’s Applied Technology Department and an Assistant Professor of Mechanical Technology – invites everyone to sign up to be part of this first-time event.

“We are really looking for those other people in the community that like to do something. Whether it’s painting models or making a train or whatever it is, working with Legos, we’d love to see what you are passionate about and have you come out and be part of it.”

Click here for more information on signing up to be a maker.

Tickets are also on sale for those people who just want to check out the Maker Faire Syracuse. Organizers say it is a great family-friendly event.

Click here to visit the Maker Faire Syracuse’s website.

Check out the video above to see Sistina and Steve be ‘makers’ by doing a fun project as Mike walks them through it.