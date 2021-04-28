Get Creative! With One Local After School Program

From role playing, tinkering, and STEAM projects, one after school program is letting kids explore their creativity and build confidence.

Chelsea Lembo is the founder of EVOKE: Creativity, the enrichment program that lets kids get creative and express themselves. The creative arts education is flexible and based on your child’s needs.

With a background in education, Lembo offers a rotating schedule of activities and crafts for kids to enjoy. Chelsea hopes that her students “can leave feeling confident and leave feeling like they can do all this stuff on their own at home they can.”

EVOKE: Creativity is in Marcellus and offers an after school program and a summer session. Pre-registration for their summer program is open now.

For more information you can visit Evoke-Creativity.com or on Facebook.