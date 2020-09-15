Get Creative With The YMCA of Central New York

From music to creative writing to the visual arts and so much more, the YMCA of Central New York offers arts programming for almost everyone.

“The Arts Branch of the Y is one of the leaders in arts programming in the country for YMCA’s” says Phil Memmer, Executive Director of the Arts Branch of the YMCA of Central New York. “We have tons and tons of programs all over Onondaga County and beyond and a lot of stuff coming up.”

Currently, the Y’s biggest program is their Downtown Writers Center.  It’s the only literary arts center in CNY and offers classes and workshops to youth and adults in all genres of creative writing.

They’re also offering a new program called “Numberless Dreams” for teens who are disabled.  It’s an online creative writing workshop that is taught by adult teachers who are professional writers and themselves disabled.

Other arts programming includes music, dance and creative arts.  Much of it is now being offered virtually.

“There’s no longer a geographical barrier to people participating” adds Memmer.

