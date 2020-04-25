Get Drive-thru State Fair Pizze Fritte This Weekend

Pizze Fritte, a state fair favorite is back this weekend to satisfy our cravings, now in a drive-thru way. The mobile unit will be around the corner of Erie Blvd and Bridge Street for people to enjoy.

Mike Tisdell, vice president of OneGroup Retirement Advisors partnered with Pizze Fritte to offer free pizza to the community on Saturday. “We really understand that folks are going through financial struggles, emotional struggles right now…we thought it would be a great idea to help some families out and enjoy a fan favorite from the fair.

From Friday through Sunday starting at 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., orders will be taken at vehicles and brought out right to your car window. Prices are $4 a piece, or five for $15. All orders are cash only, and a portion of all proceeds will be given to charity.