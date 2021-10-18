Get Fit This Fall With Edge Syracuse

Personal Trainer Meghan Barrett has made it her mission to help people get fit and her latest program is designed to help you find consistency with your diet, exercise and nutrition. Edge Strength and Conditioning gym offers weekly classes and daily classes of your choice. The classes are designed to give every client a well rounded fitness routine combining cardio, conditioning and strength training.

Once registered, members will be assigned to a certified personal trainer who will assist with form and staying on track with workouts during weekly one-on-one sessions. Members enjoy 24 hour access to the training facility, accountability check ins, a facebook group to ask questions and get feedback from trainers and nutrition coaches, and InBody testing to track progress. Meghan says that “we want you to know that you have community and support here.”

Edge nutritionist, Susanna Carey, says that eating right makes a huge difference when it comes to fitness. She meets with all new members to create a nutrition plan that works for their unique set of circumstances. It is Susanna’s goal to help her clients “build a mindset around food…There isn’t one correct way for everyone to eat…How I eat is gonna be way different than a mother of four” ” she says.

To find out more and sign up, visit edgesyracuse.com. Registration closes on October 25th.