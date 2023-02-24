(WSYR-TV) — Cardiovascular disease is our No. 1 killer, but it is 80% preventable with healthy lifestyle habits, according to the American Heart Association.
During American Heart Month, the American Heart Association wants you to take the proper steps necessary to live a heart-healthy life.
Life’s Essential 8 is the American Heart Association’s key measures for improving and maintaining heart health:
- eat better
- be more active
- quit tobacco
- get healthy sleep
- manage weight
- control cholesterol
- manage blood sugar
- manage blood pressure
February is also a great time to make sure you know Hands-Only CPR.
It is two steps:
- Call 911
- Push hard and fast in the center of the chest
Due to the unfortunate, yet inspirational, circumstance of Bills Safety Damar Hamlin having to be revive via CPR after collapsing during a game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, interest in the life saving procedure has skyrocketed. Kristy Smorol, the Communications Director of the American Heart Association, says their website has seen a 620% increase in activity since the Hamlin-incident.
If you are interested in learning how to become heart healthy, or learning CPR you can find more information at Heart.org.