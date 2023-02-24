(WSYR-TV) — Cardiovascular disease is our No. 1 killer, but it is 80% preventable with healthy lifestyle habits, according to the American Heart Association.

During American Heart Month, the American Heart Association wants you to take the proper steps necessary to live a heart-healthy life.

Life’s Essential 8 is the American Heart Association’s key measures for improving and maintaining heart health:

eat better

be more active

quit tobacco

get healthy sleep

manage weight

control cholesterol

manage blood sugar

manage blood pressure

February is also a great time to make sure you know Hands-Only CPR.

It is two steps:

Call 911 Push hard and fast in the center of the chest

Due to the unfortunate, yet inspirational, circumstance of Bills Safety Damar Hamlin having to be revive via CPR after collapsing during a game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, interest in the life saving procedure has skyrocketed. Kristy Smorol, the Communications Director of the American Heart Association, says their website has seen a 620% increase in activity since the Hamlin-incident.

“Although it is something we never wanted to see happen, it is saving lives. I am absolutely confident that someone will be saved by someone that learned CPR because of Damar Hamlin,” Smorol said.

If you are interested in learning how to become heart healthy, or learning CPR you can find more information at Heart.org.