(WSYR-TV) — Need a job? Join over 70 employers at the 4th annual “Get Hired” Job Fair this Wednesday from 2pm-6pm at Destiny USA in the canyon area. Employers from a variety of industries will be in attendance looking for candidates of all skill levels.

From the NY National Guard and Spectrum to Upstate University Hospital and St Joseph’s Health and many more! For more information visit https://www.destinyusa.com/gethired/.