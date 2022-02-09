Get hired: Oneida Nation Enterprises has hundreds of jobs available

Oneida Nation Enterprises is one of Central New York’s largest employers, and if you are looking for a new job, good news: they have some!

“We are filling hundreds of positions, getting ready for our busy season and some new fun projects that we’re opening” says Jerry Marrello, General Manager of Point Place Casino.

Marrello says the positions are located across all the properties of the Oneida Nation Enterprises, including Turning Stone Resort Casino, YBR, Point Place, Savon stores, Maple Leaf Market, and the all-new Cove at Sylvan Beach.

“Whether you are looking for part-time, full-time. Golf, spa, food and beverage, table games, slots. We have everything. Flex scheduling. We are looking for high-energy people with great personalities and honestly, most importantly, people who want to have fun.” Jerry Marrello, General Manager, Point Place Casino

To help connect potential employees with the best jobs for them, Oneida Nation Enterprises is holding their largest hiring event ever. Spring Into a New Career will be held February 10 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Turning Stone Resort and Casino.

Oneida Nation Enterprises says many of the available positions offer industry-leading salaries. Some jobs have a $1,000 sign-on bonus and in some cases, jobs will be offered on-the-spot.

Job seekers can just stop by the hiring event, but pre-registration is encouraged.

Click here to do so or learn more about all the available jobs and the Spring Into a New Career hiring event.