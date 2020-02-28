Closings
There are currently 14 active closings. Click for more details.

Get Home Project Ideas And Information At The Ithaca/Cortland Home Show Sponsored By Crown Construction

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Spend these last few blustery and snowy days of winter planning for home projects because, believe it or not, spring is right around the corner! The Ithaca/Cortland Home Show sponsored by Crown Construction is a great place to gather ideas and information.

The show is setup with an intimate feel so visitors are not overwhelmed by vendors. “It’s a boutique kind of feel,” explained Joanne Sterling, Crown Construction’s office manager. Vendors will showcase new products and home trends for 2020. Representatives are also on hand to answer questions, meet with visitors one-on-one, and help educate homeowners on any renovation topic. There will be seminars on topics like financing, reverse mortgages, renewable energies, and more.

“You’re going to go away with really a ton of information,” said president of Crown Construction, Jeff Frederickson. “In one day you can learn a lot about your home.”

The Ithaca/Cortland Home Show sponsored by Crown Construction is Saturday, March 7th from 10am to 4pm. It’s being held at the Clarion Inn located at 2310 North Triphammer Road in Ithaca. It is free to attend with free parking!

And to learn more about how Crown Construction can help you with your home improvements, give them a call at 607-844-3993 or visit CrownConstructionInc.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected