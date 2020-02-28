Get Home Project Ideas And Information At The Ithaca/Cortland Home Show Sponsored By Crown Construction

Spend these last few blustery and snowy days of winter planning for home projects because, believe it or not, spring is right around the corner! The Ithaca/Cortland Home Show sponsored by Crown Construction is a great place to gather ideas and information.

The show is setup with an intimate feel so visitors are not overwhelmed by vendors. “It’s a boutique kind of feel,” explained Joanne Sterling, Crown Construction’s office manager. Vendors will showcase new products and home trends for 2020. Representatives are also on hand to answer questions, meet with visitors one-on-one, and help educate homeowners on any renovation topic. There will be seminars on topics like financing, reverse mortgages, renewable energies, and more.

“You’re going to go away with really a ton of information,” said president of Crown Construction, Jeff Frederickson. “In one day you can learn a lot about your home.”

The Ithaca/Cortland Home Show sponsored by Crown Construction is Saturday, March 7th from 10am to 4pm. It’s being held at the Clarion Inn located at 2310 North Triphammer Road in Ithaca. It is free to attend with free parking!

And to learn more about how Crown Construction can help you with your home improvements, give them a call at 607-844-3993 or visit CrownConstructionInc.com.