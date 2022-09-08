(WSYR-TV) — Food banks across the country are putting out a call, urging neighbors to help fight hunger now before winter hits.

Food Bank of Central New York has gotten a strong response during Hunger Action Month. This month, they’re hosting several activities to get involved and raise funds to fight hunger in their 11-county service area. These include:

September 10 – Walk For Hunger: All funds raised will support Food Bank of Central New York.

September 15 – Brews & Bites at Middle Ages: Event info and ticket purchases can be made here: FoodBankCNY.org/Events/Show/Brews-and-Bites.

September 17-18 – Community Food Drive with Syracuse Mets: Food Bank of CNY will be outside NBT Bank Stadium collecting non-perishable food donations. Anyone that donates gets an official Syracuse Mets Bobblehead.

September 23 – Hunger Action Day: Wear Orange Day! Orange is the color of hunger awareness. Snap a selfie and post on social media, tagging Food Bank of CNY.

September 23 – Cups For A Cause: For any $75 donation made, the donor can select a pair of handcrafted cups for supporting Food Bank.

Economic conditions along with the pandemic have led to a rise in folks coming to the Emergency Food Network in need of something to eat. Now more than ever is a great to volunteer, donate, and serve the community.

To learn more about Food Bank of Central New York, visit FoodBankCNY.org.