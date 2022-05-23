May is National Strawberry Month and picking season in Onondaga County starts in early June.

Jenny Smith of the Cornell Cooperative Extension says that June is primetime to find the perfect place to pick strawberries this year. With so many options across Onondaga County, they also offer a simple way to find a ‘u-pick’ option near you too.

Joe Emmi is one of the owners of Emmi Farms in Baldwinsville. He says that their third generation farm has always offered strawberries for picking and that this year is shaping up to be a good one to come out pick your own.

To see where you can find the perfect place to pick strawberries this season, visit OnondagaGrown.com.