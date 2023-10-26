(WSYR-TV) — Central New York hosts many races throughout the year. But there’s only one that is a trotter attraction. On Thanksgiving you can get your trot on in the 10th Annual Liverpool Turkey Trot all for a good cause.

Last year Liverpool Turkey Trot donated over $40,000 to organizations helping the CNY community. The Food Bank of Central New York was chosen as the race’s primary charitable focus.

In addition to the Food Bank, donations will be made to Clear Path for Veterans, David’s Refuge, Syracuse City School District, The Q-Center, dog rescue centers, a career and technical education scholarship, and other area youth groups.

For more information, visit LiverpoolTurkeyTrot.com