Get The Best Game Day Bites From Good Buddy’s Pub

No big game is complete without good food and drinks and what better way to watch the game and have fun then to order-in.

Good Buddy’s Pub is making game day easy for you with their menu that’s now available for pick up or online via Door Dash.

Culinary Director, Jason Lepper says that the idea behind the different options is ease and convenience.

“Whether you’re having a party at home or going to a family get-together or you have to bring something for potluck, we have a lot of choices,” he says.

Crispy Coated Chicken Fingers, house made cheddar tots, southern fried chicken wings, and Buffalo-style macaroni and cheese are just a few of the options available for the big game. And the best part is that all of their menu is available to order online.

For the big game deliveries, customers can expect orders to take approximately 45 minutes to an hour. They’re also invited to call ahead and pickup too. For more information about how Good Buddy’s can kick your party up a notch, visit GoodBuddysPub.com , or call 315-412-0301.