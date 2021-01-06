Get The Family Together For The NFL Wildcard Game on Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon is getting kids and families into the game with a special slime-filled presentation of the National Football League’s Wild Card game on Sunday, Jan. 10, at 4:30 p.m.

The NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon will feature kids-related content and Nick-themed elements throughout, including a special halftime presentation, guest reporters and original on-field graphics, virtual filters and more.

Nick stars Gabrielle Nevaeh Green and Lex Lumpkin will also be part of the game both on the sidelines, and in the booth. Fans can also take in some of Nickelodeon’s coverage that includes the ‘SpongeBob SquarePants Countdown Special’ and a halftime sneak peek of Kamp Koral:SpongeBob’s Under Years.

To learn more about all the game-day details visit NFLNickPlay.com.