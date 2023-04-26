(WSYR-TV) — Going to the Doctors is stressful enough but making sure you are asking the right questions is the part of the way you maximize your time. Andrea Atcheson, the Owner of the Heart Health Academy and Erin Czadzeck are here to help you get the most of your visit.

Five ways to get the most out of your Doctor’s Visit:

Come with everything ready….examples include medication list, past medical history, family history etc. Bring someone to the doctor’s office with you to be your ears and write down things you may not catch Bring your top 4-5 questions or concerns that you need to ask your doctor Be honest with your doctors about your health so they can give you the best treatment Make sure you understand what happened in your visit, don’t leave with questions on your mind.

Find more tips at thehearthealthacademy.com or Andrea’s Facebook page.