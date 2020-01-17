Get The Scoop On Perry’s New Ice Cream Flavors & Look

They’re Upstate New York’s number one ice cream, and after more than a century in business, is refreshing it’s look.

“This is our first packaging update since ’07, so it’s really exciting for us” says Perry’s Marketing Communications Manager Marissa Wilson. “We started planning for this actually during our 100th anniversary. During our 100th year we were very focused on launching our retro flavors and celebrating the past, but we knew the future is coming fast and furious and we wanted to make sure the look and feel of Perry’s stay relevant for the future.”

Perry’s is also launching two new seasonal flavors just in time for Valentine’s Day:

Berry into You: strawberry ice cream with vanilla cream swirls, strawberries and shortcake pieces

Bad Breakup: sea salt caramel chocolate ice cream with milk fudge swirls and fudge-filled hearts

In addition, Perry’s has created a new flavor perfect for SU fans. It’s called ‘Cuse 44 and features salty caramel, orange crunchy pieces and cookies and cream. It’ll be in stores soon.

Wilson showed off one other flavor on Bridge Street. “For those who are interested in a plant-based or a dairy-free diet, we have our Oats Cream Blueberry Pancake with a maple flavor. It’s an oat milk based ice cream that comes in seven different flavors.”

