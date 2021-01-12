Get Tickets Now For CBA’s Annual Corvette Raffle

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Christian Brothers Academy’s annual Corvette raffle is in it’s final lap!

The drawing is Friday, January 15th – so there’s still time to get tickets for a chance to win a 1966 Mosport Green Corvette Roadster Convertible.

“This year we went back to the classic” says Annemarie Mosley, CBA’s Director of Special Events. “We started with classics back in 1991 when we began this raffle and for many, many years we had a classic Corvette. However, right around 2011-2012 we decided to switch to a new vehicle because those classics were really hard to find raffle ready.”

The switch back was in honor of this year being the 30th anniversary of the raffle. This year’s vehicle is valued at over $66,000 and features a 327 CuIn 300 HP engine. It’s a 4-speed manual with power steering, tinted glass, and a classic AM/FM radio.

A 2nd place winner will win $1,000 and a 3rd place winner will win $500. Proceeds from the raffle help with student programming and scholarships at CBA.

Click here to purchase tickets right now. They’re $10 each, 3 for $20, or 10 for $50.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected