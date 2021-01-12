Get Tickets Now For CBA’s Annual Corvette Raffle

Christian Brothers Academy’s annual Corvette raffle is in it’s final lap!

The drawing is Friday, January 15th – so there’s still time to get tickets for a chance to win a 1966 Mosport Green Corvette Roadster Convertible.

“This year we went back to the classic” says Annemarie Mosley, CBA’s Director of Special Events. “We started with classics back in 1991 when we began this raffle and for many, many years we had a classic Corvette. However, right around 2011-2012 we decided to switch to a new vehicle because those classics were really hard to find raffle ready.”

The switch back was in honor of this year being the 30th anniversary of the raffle. This year’s vehicle is valued at over $66,000 and features a 327 CuIn 300 HP engine. It’s a 4-speed manual with power steering, tinted glass, and a classic AM/FM radio.

A 2nd place winner will win $1,000 and a 3rd place winner will win $500. Proceeds from the raffle help with student programming and scholarships at CBA.

Click here to purchase tickets right now. They’re $10 each, 3 for $20, or 10 for $50.