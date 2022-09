(WSYR-TV) — Western Reserve Distillers are Ohio’s only certified organic craft distillery, and even though they may be based far away, they have roots right here in Central New York.

Founders Ann and Kevin Thomas are originally from the Pulaski and Sandy Creek area. Now, their products are available in their home state.

They have 22 products in total, and six are available in Central New York.

To learn more about Western Reserve Distillers, visit their website at WesternReserveDistillers.com.