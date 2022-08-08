(WSYR-TV) — Though many kids don’t want to think about it yet, it’s almost time to get ready for the return to school. Child and family psychologist Tanya Pellettiere has advice on how to get your kids back in the groove.

Doctor Tanya believes that starting early is okay, and even counsels parents to keep kids on a routine once the summer begins so the transition isn’t so sudden. While it may be easier said than done, it’s best to try and keep some element of structure in your kids’ summer activities.

Some of the most important habits include putting your kids to bed earlier and waking them up earlier as well as getting them to read a little bit every day.

Doctor Tanya emphasizes that creating more of a routine for your kids doesn’t mean you have to take the fun away, it just means that the fun should be on a schedule.

For kids moving to a new school, it can be really beneficial to visit the new building and get the lay of the land. Most schools are more than willing to set up a visiting appointment.

