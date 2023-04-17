(WSYR-TV) — We got of a taste of it last week, but soon enough summer will be here in full swing.

That means the arrival of the New York State Blues Festival.

Eric McElveen, the festival director, and Todd Fitzsimmons joined Bridge Street Monday to discuss what they have planned for the big event. It all begins with a fundraiser Wednesday, April 19, at the Kings of Clubs in Downtown Syracuse from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The festival itself will be from June 15-17 at the Fairgrounds. To learn more visit NYSBluesFest.com.