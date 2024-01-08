(WSYR-TV) — The countdown to the new year is over, but a new countdown has begun.

In exactly three months, Central New York will experience a total solar eclipse. Getting us ready is the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team and they have launched a series of “Eclipse Minutes,” to air for 12 weeks leading up to the total eclipse on April 8, 2024.

“Eclipse Minutes” will run every Monday beginning January 8, 2024 at 5:30pm, and again on The Morning News on Tuesdays.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist and for Bridge Street Host Jim Teske explained what we can expect and how to prepare.

To learn more visit www.LocalSYR.com/Eclipse-2024