(WSYR-TV) — Formerly the Corporate Challenge, the Syracuse WorkForce Run has been in this community since 1982.

It’s the largest after work run in Central New York and it’s back for another go Tuesday, June 20. The 5K Road Race starts and finishes on Onondaga Lake Parkway and includes a festive post-race party with hundreds of hospitality tents within the adjoining park.

This year, the race is partnering with AccessCNY, a Syracuse-based agency that helps those with disabilities and/or a mental health diagnosis. The Syracuse WorkForce Run will donate to AccessCNY, and all entrants have the option to make a private donation.

Registration is open for company teams through June 5. Individuals can enter through June 19. The cost is $39 per person.

For more info head to SyracuseWorkForceRun.com. Also, if you would like to learn more about AccessCNY, email info@AccessCNY.org.