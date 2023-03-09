(WSYR-TV) — During the month of March, especially during our St. Patty’s Day celebrations, everyone in CNY becomes Irish. The luck of the Irish has been made extra lucky as our guest finds herself as the Grand Marshall for this weekend’s parade. Let’s welcome Eileen Murray to Bridge Street!

The 41st Syracuse St Patrick’s Parade was founded by Nancy Duffy. It all began with a meeting at Coleman’s Pub and Nancy’s strong desire to bring her Irish heritage and culture to the streets of Syracuse. The Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade welcomes spring and celebrates the Irish-American heritage of Syracuse and everyone who makes up the vibrant community of Central New York.

This weekend the parade will take place on Saturday, March 11th and airs live on News Channel 9 from noon to 3 p.m. You can also tune in online at https://www.localsyr.com/.