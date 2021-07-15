“Ghostly Tales of The Finger Lakes” For Kids

A new book about ghostly tales in and around the Central New York, will change the way you see things in the Finger Lakes region.

Researcher Patti Unvericht says that ghosts lurk around every corner and even some of the most unexpected places can be haunted.

From the depths of Seneca Lake to buildings along the Erie Canal, “The Ghostly Tales of The Finger Lakes” is adapted from “Ghosts and Hauntings of the Finger Lakes” written by Patti.

Author Jules Heller has been exploring the nooks and crannies of New York State’s landscape, and with Patti’s help, she’s come up with a spooky way to share ghost stories with kids.

“Ghostly Tales of The Finger Lakes” is available wherever books are sold. You can also find it online at arcadiapublishing.com.