Gifford Foundation offers new grant programs for Syracuse residents ages 12 and over

Syracuse residents ages 12 and older can now seek funding for their community improvement ideas thanks to the Gifford Foundation’s all new mini grant program.

The program is called “What If…” and provides an accessible pathway for individuals and grassroots groups to acquire the funding and guidance necessary to put their ideas into action. The decision to invite youth applicates was inspired by several key goals including improving the health and wellbeing of the Syracuse community and to offer youth real-life project management experience, among other things.

Many different types of ideas are eligible but the main goal is to make life better for residents within the city of Syracuse. To learn more about the mini grant program, visit GiffordFoundation.org/What-If.