(WSYR-TV) — The holiday season is about finding that special gift for the loved ones in your life, but it also represents a time to serve others.

Coming up on Saturday, December 16, 2023, The Neighborhood Gift Fair at The Spa at 500 will do exactly that.

Briana Goodwin-Haines, owner of GoodSkin Brand & Apprentice at The Spa At 500 along with Dia Haffar, who is a potter at Smoke Pail Studios.

The Neighborhood Gift Fair at The Spa at 500 runs from noon to 6 p.m.

The Spa at 500 is located at 500 West Onondaga Street in Syracuse. You can find more info on Facebook by searching for The Neighborhood Gift Fair.