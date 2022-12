(WSYR-TV) — With time running out before the big holiday this weekend, one might need some last minute gifts. Michael John Heagerty, the Founder and Co-Owner of Wildflowers Armory, stopped by with a sample of what his shop has to offer.

The armory is open Tuesday through Saturday, usually from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., but with Christmas Eve this Saturday, the shop will close at 3 p.m. For more information, you can visit WildflowersArmory.com.