(WSYR-TV) — It’s getting to be that time of year: gift-giving season. This makes it a perfect time to check in with Witty Wicks, who may be able to supply you with the perfect items.
Below is a schedule of their upcoming events:
- Nov. 4 — 12th Anniversary Party with a customer appreciation sale
- Nov. 5 — 12 Days of Giveaways begin
- Nov. 23 — Closed for Thanksgiving
- Nov. 24 — Black Friday deals from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Nov. 25 — Small Business Saturday deals from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Nov. 27 — Cyber Monday with special coupon code for online savings
- Dec. 15 — Extended hours start, store open until 9 p.m.
Learn more and shop their online catalog at WittyWicks.com.