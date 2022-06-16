The start of the summer months can be busy with Father’s Day, graduation parties, the end of the school year, and pride month. However, Witty Wicks in Camillus has a answer for all your gift needs. Aubry Panek and Cassie McNeil have sections of their story on Township Boulevard dedicated to every event this summer, starting with Father’s Day.

“We have an entire corner for the guys in our lives,” Panek says.

With graduations for all local Central New York schools happening either this year or next, McNeil and Panek detailed their wide selection of cards, gifts, and of course candles. Witty Wicks also now holding a fundraiser for pride month.

“Our true colors candle which is our fundraiser candle where we send $10 from the sale of every candle to Cue Center which is here in Syracuse and provides great counseling and information for LGBTQ+ pride teens and parents,” says McNeil.

Witty Wicks will be at the CNY Pride Festival at Inner Harbor June 25th with a full table and booth set up with their pride merchandise.

For more information check out https://www.wittywicks.com/.