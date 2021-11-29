Gifts For Fashion Lovers This Holiday

With Black Friday behind us and Cyber Monday in full swing, Stylist Allison Rose Harrison says now’s the perfect time to start shopping. But if you’re struggling to snag the perfect present for a fashion-forward someone in your life, she says to shop smart and small.

“I think that people who love fashion are hard to buy for because they have everything so I kind of like to steer away from clothing,” she says. “Hats, scarves, jewelry and things that you can find anywhere make for great gifts,” she adds.

For those out and about, Allison suggests looking for cute items that people would appreciate. Some good ideas include coffee-table books, calendars and accessories. She also adds that shopping local is a great way to gift and give back too.

Allison is here to help you with your holiday gift needs. To learn more about how she can help you, visit her online at AllisonRoseHarrison.com.