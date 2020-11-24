Gingerbread Village Returns to Turning Stone Resort Casino For Holiday Season

The annual tradition of the gingerbread village at Turning Stone Resort Casino lives on even in the midst of COVID-19.

The vibrant display measures more than 70-feet long and is the largest in Upstate New York. It features nine different buildings and a train station along with a moving train. The display also includes a Harry Potter inspired hotel, a Nightmare Before Christmas theme and a barn and farmhouse inspired by the dreams of one day taking a warm tropical vacation.

To see the gingerbread village for yourself, visit Turning Stone Resort Casino now through December 30th. The village is located in the atrium outside exit 33. You can also learn more by visiting TurningStone.com.