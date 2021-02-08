Girl Scout Cookie Sales Continue Amid COVID-19

From door tags to credit cards, Girl Scouts, including those of New York Pen Pathways, have been forced to think outside the box when it comes to cookie sales this year.

Scouts Christina and Maria DeCaro have been forced to change things up when it comes to testing their own selling skills, but both say that they’ve managed to make it happen even despite COVID-19 restrictions.

The DeCaro’s aren’t alone. They’re just a few of the many Girl Scouts across the country who will be selling in different ways this year. The Girl Scouts cookie program celebrates its 104th anniversary and proceeds raised continue to help fund leadership development programing and experiences.

Customers are invited to order cookies online or through drive-thru and community booths. To find Girl Scouts in your area, visit BuyGirlScoutCookiesNow.com. You can also purchase them in Central New York via drive-thru at the New York State Fairgrounds from 4-8 p.m. Fridays, and 10-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays from February 12th through March 21st.

And if you don’t want to leave the house, get your Girl Scout cookies via Grubhub from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday from February 11th through March 21st.

To learn more about Girl Scout troops in your area visit GSNYPenn.org.