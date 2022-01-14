It is that time of year again – Girl Scout cookies are on sale!

Scouts from The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways (GSNYPENN) – which covers 24 counties in New York and 2 in Northern Pennsylvania – are currently taking orders.

“They’re doing that through paper order forms and their digital cookie online storefront” says Jaime Alvarez, Senior Director of Marketing & Communications at the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways. “So, each of the girls has an individual ordering link and obviously in the times that we’re in, it’s really convenient for them to be able to have customers order the cookies. They can be shipped for a fee immediately, or they can wait until local stock arrives at the end of February or the beginning of March.”

Cookies are $5 per box and for 2022, there is a brand-new flavor: Adventurefuls. It is a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

The other available cookies are:

Do-si-dos® – crunchy oatmeal sandwich cookie with creamy peanut butter filling

Girl Scout S’mores® – crunchy graham sandwich cookie with creamy chocolate and marshmallow filling

Lemon-Ups™ – lemon cookie with messages inspired by Girl Scout entrepreneurs, “I am a go-getter” and “I am an innovator” are among 8 phrases that bring Girl Scouting to life

Samoas® – crisp cookie coated with caramel, sprinkled with toasted coconut and striped with dark chocolate

Tagalongs® – crispy cookie layered with peanut butter and covered with chocolate

Thin Mints® – crisp wafer cookie covered in chocolate coating made with natural oil of peppermint, vegan, #1 selling variety nationwide

Toffee-tastic® – gluten-free, rich buttery cookie with crunchy toffee bits

Trefoils® – traditional shortbread cookie, oldest variety still produced today

Cookies must be purchased from a Girl Scout, and all money raised through the program stays local to help support the programs and activities of GSNYPENN.

Cookie season continues through the end of March. Neighborhood cookie booths are expected to return to March. You can also purchase cookies to be donated to teachers and faculty at local schools and regional Meals on Wheels programs, through the Girl Scout’s Sweet Support Gift of Caring service project.

“Our Girl Scouts are excited about the 2022 cookie program and our number one goal is to keep the experience safe, positive, and educational for them,” says GSNYPENN CEO Julie Dale. “Once again, girls are gaining real-world experience on the importance of leadership, adaptability, and perseverance in the face of challenging times and especially during the ongoing pandemic. The cookie program helps provide normalcy and fun for our local Girl Scouts and we thank the community for their continued support.”

Click here to find a Girl Scout and order cookies now.

Watch the video below to see Steve and Sistina try the new cookie, Adventurefuls.